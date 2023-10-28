Nine-day 'Yamuna Yatra' against river pollution kicks off from Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Several organisations in the city on Saturday flagged off a nine-day 'Yamuna Yatra' foot march to draw the attention of the authorities and people towards the issue of Yamuna river pollution.

Advertisment

The march which started from Chhat Ghat near ITO here would traverse 180 km to conclude in Mathura on November 5, said Ravi Shankar Tiwari, convener of Yamuna Sansad.

Former BJP veteran and RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya flagged off the 'Yamuna Yatra', saying it would create awareness among the people living along the riverbanks about the threats from pollution and urgency to ensure its restoration.

"Without a strong social and spiritual consciousness, the clean and unbridled form of rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna is not possible," Govindacharya said.

Advertisment

Before commencing the yatra, the participants performed a havan at the Chhath Ghat along the Yamuna bank to pray for the restoration of the river in its cleanest form.

Hindu seer Dada Guru, who is leading the yatra, said Delhi will survive only if Yamuna survives.

"Yamuna may be a river for others but it's life for us. It is like mother to us and nobody can survive without their mother," he said. Tiwari said that the campaign to create awareness among people will continue as rivers are an integral part of our social, economic and cultural nourishment. PTI VIT RPA