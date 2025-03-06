Nine dead, 16 injured in two accidents in Raipur, Narayanpur districts in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Narayanpur, Mar 6 (PTI) Nine persons were killed and 16 injured in two road accidents in Raipur and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, five men were killed after their car jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck near Umaria village on national highway 53 under Mandir Hasaud police station limits in Raipur, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore said.

"The car was on its way to Arang when the driver lost control. All five occupants of the car died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. Efforts are on to identify the deceased. As per initial information, the car belonged to Urla area here," he said.

The driver of the truck involved in the incident fled from the scene, Rathore added.

In Narayanpur, four persons, including three women, were killed and sixteen injured when their tractor-trolley overturned near Madhonar village at 8pm on Wednesday, another official said.

"Around 25 people from Irpanar village had gone to take ration from the Public Distribution Shop (PDS) shop in Orchha village. On the way back, the tractor-trolley overturned, leaving three people dead and 16 injured. Seven were admitted to the district hospital in Narayanpur for advanced treatment, of which one woman succumbed to injuries," he said.

Three of the injured were shifted from Narayanpur district hospital to Jagdalpur hospital, he added.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Phulmati Padami, Lachhan Bai and Ghasia Kachlam, the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM