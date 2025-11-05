Nine detained for pro-Pakistan slogans at two shops in Goa

Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have detained nine persons after pro-Pakistan slogans were displayed on the signboards of two shops in North Goa district, officials said on Wednesday.

Some locals complained to police about the LED signboards of two shops at Baga (in Calangute area) and Arpora (Anjuna) beach villages displaying "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans on Tuesday evening, they said.

Baga and Arpora villages are located adjacent to each other in North Goa.

"Nine persons connected with the two shops have been detained. The shops operate independently of each other and pro-Pakistan slogans were displayed at the same time on both on Tuesday evening,” a police official said.

Four persons were detained by the Calangute police and five by the Anjuna police, he said.

The police have disconnected the LED boards and registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official added. PTI RPS GK