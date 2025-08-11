Nine eunuchs arrested after ruckus, attack on police in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) A group of eunuchs allegedly created a ruckus, attacked police personnel, and damaged their vehicles at the DLF Phase-2 police station on Monday after police attempted to remove the group from MG Road in the early hours.

The eunuchs claimed that some police officers had pressured them into engaging in physical relations, but the police dismissed these allegations as baseless.

The incident began after residents near MG Road complained about the eunuchs spreading obscenity late at night. Police riders were patrolling the area when they saw some eunuchs around 4 am. The police attempted to remove them, but were attacked, with one rider's vehicle being damaged.

Following this, two separate FIRs were filed against them at the DLF Phase-2 police station. Nine eunuchs were arrested and brought to the station.

The ruckus continued at the police station, where the eunuchs allegedly attacked the police again, took off their clothes, and vandalized an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV). Additional police forces were deployed to control the situation.

The arrested eunuchs were taken for a medical check-up, and the other eunuchs attempted to free them and attacked police personnel at the hospital. Two officers were injured, and additional forces were called to restore order.

The arrested eunuchs have been identified as Raju Sheikh alias Sukhiman, Sazid Ali alias Muskan (Assam), Pankaj Rai (Bihar), Shubha, Rajnama, Sgar Sarkar (Tripura), Nisha Beb, Sonali Khatun, and Mukhtar Qureshi (West Bengal).

"The police campaign against those spreading obscenity will continue. Two separate cases have been filed for spreading obscenity, damaging government vehicles, and obstructing police work. Further investigation is underway," said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson. PTI COR HIG HIG