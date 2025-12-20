Nine foreign nationals, including children booked for illegal stay, work at Udupi resort

Udupi (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) A case has been booked against nine foreign nationals, including three minor children, for allegedly staying and working illegally at a private resort here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on December 19 when staff of the Barkur Primary Health Centre informed the Brahmavar police that a pregnant woman had arrived seeking treatment, they said.

During preliminary verification, the police grew suspicious about her identity and residential details and alerted senior officers.

According to police, acting on the information, Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Malabaghi, along with a police team, rushed to the location and reached the resort area. During the inspection, the police found three men, three women, and three minor children residing at the premises.

Those identified include Ripak Damai (28), Sunita Damai (27), Urmila (19), Kailash Damai (18), Kapil Damai (19), and Sunita Damai (21).

During the questioning, they had said that they were from Nepal, a senior police officer said. The group allegedly failed to produce valid passports, visas, or work permits authorising their stay or employment in India, police said.

Based on the complaint, Brahmavar police registered a case under section 3 read with 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (that deals with the requirement of a passport or other travel document and visa from foreign nationals staying in India).

Investigators are now verifying the nationality and immigration status of the individuals and examining whether they were engaged in work at the resort in violation of visa norms.

Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, Hariram Shankar told PTI that "We conducted inquiries about their antecedents but they only told us that they were from Nepal. Though the Nepalese citizens do not need passports to enter India but they have to present some identification document to prove their nationality. They did not have it." He said the investigation was being conducted strictly in accordance with the law.

"Preliminary verification indicated possible violations of immigration rules. We are verifying documents and coordinating with immigration authorities. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," he added.

In a similar case, a few years back in Bengaluru in Anekal taluk 12 foreign nationals were found to be residing and working in a resort with Indian names, but in fact they were Pakistani nationals, the SP recalled.

Police are also probing the role of the resort management to ascertain whether it knowingly provided accommodation or employment to foreign nationals without mandatory clearances. If violations are established, action will be initiated against those responsible, officials said.

The suspected foreign nationals are currently being questioned, and further steps, including deportation proceedings, will be initiated after due process, police added. PTI COR AMP ADB