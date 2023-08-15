Nine guns seized, three arrested in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (PTI) The Ahmedabad city crime branch has arrested three persons and seized nine country-made firearms from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused were arrested over four days from Juhapura, Dariyapur and Kalupur areas of the city, said a police release.

In all, the police recovered eight pistols, one `tamancha' (gun) and 19 cartridges.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch first arrested Juhapura resident Arif Khan Pathan and seized a pistol and six cartridges which he claimed to have acquired from Dariyapur resident Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh, said the release.

Advertisment

Officials kept a watch in the area and nabbed 50-year-old Shaikh days later. Police allegedly recovered three country-made pistols and six cartridges from his possession.

During questioning, police learnt that one Aslam Khan Pathan (56) of Kalupur area was also in possession of illegal arms, and arrested him with two pistols, one country-made gun and seven cartridges, the release said.

Two more pistols which Khan had hidden near an electricity pole in front of his residence were also recovered, officials said.

Advertisment

The three accused were booked under the Arms Act.

Investigation by the crime branch revealed that Dildar Ansari, a resident of Juhapura who hails from Uttar Pradesh had supplied these arms and ammunition to Aslam Khan a year ago, the release said.

Aslam Khan then gave some of the guns and cartridges to Shaikh, who gave one pistol to Arif Khan, said the release, adding that investigation was on to find out if the weapons were used in any crime and the reasons for which the accused acquired them in the first place.

Shaikh had been arrested in cases of murder, robbery and gambling in the past while Aslam Khan was arrested in 2010 in a case of assault, officials said. PTI PJT KRK