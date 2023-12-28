Nine held for armed dacoity in Bhiwandi warehouse

Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) Nine persons were arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for alleged involvement in armed dacoity, a police official said on Thursday.

A gang of 13 persons had carried out a dacoity in a cable company warehouse in Mankoli on December 17 after tying up those working there, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kishore Khairnar said.

"Two teams were formed to crack the case, which was registered at Narpoli police station. We first arrested two persons, identified as Ishan Abdul Rehman Sheikh (40) and Sahbaz Mohammad Salim Sheikh (34), both from Mumbai. They led us to seven more accused," the ACP said.

Our probe revealed the gang is involved in cases in Pelhar, Shil-Daighar, Naigaon, Chunabhatti, Rajgad-Pune, Khopoli-Raigad, Narpoli police station limits, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM