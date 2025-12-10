Nine held for 'being involved in cybercrimes' in Jharkhand

Jamtara/Deoghar (Jharkhand), Dec 10 (PTI) Nine people were arrested for allegedly being involved in cybercrimes in Jharkhand's Jamtara and Deoghar districts, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid near an upgraded primary school at Hirapur in Jamtara on Tuesday and arrested "five cybercriminals engaged in online fraud", an official statement said.

They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, the police said.

Twelve SIM cards and nine mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the statement said.

The arrested criminals managed to obtain personal and confidential details of people through apps facilitating financial transactions, and then defrauded them through online mode, the police said.

Their operational area was mainly Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

One of the arrested persons was charged with cybercrimes in February 2024, the police statement said.

In another operation in neighbouring Deoghar district, the police arrested four criminals for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Raja Mitra said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Sarath Police Station conducted a raid near Purnikarhaiya and nabbed four criminals on Monday, he said.

During the raid, four mobile phones and three SIM cards were seized, the deputy SP said, adding that one of them was previously an accused in a cybercrime case. PTI BS CORR BDC