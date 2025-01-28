Nine held for killing four men in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested nine men on charges of killing four persons and injuring one in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The victims were killed by a group of persons, who attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at Timri village in Jabalpur on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay said, "Nine accused were arrested on charges of murdering four persons and injuring one during a clash." An FIR was registered into the incident based on the complaint filed by the injured person, Mukesh Dubey (55), who alleged that the accused attacked his family members with sharp-edged weapons, he said.

Narayan Sahu, Chandrabhan Sahu, Dinesh Sahu, Manoj Sahu, Sarvesh Sahu, Vivek Sahu, Amit Sahu, Pradeep Sahu and Sandeep Namdeo were arrested in the murder case, the official said.

One more accused, Mukesh Sahu, is yet to be arrested, he said.

"While seven persons were arrested from Pachmari in Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) district and two others from Jabalpur," he said.

The deceased were identified as Satish Pathak (40), Manish Pathak (34), Samir Dubey (20) and Aniket Dubey (26).

"The team of police personnel that arrested the accused persons will be awarded," he said. PTI COR ADU NP