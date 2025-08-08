Nine held for murdering 'dhaba' owner during argument over mobile phone theft

Palghar, Aug 8 (PTI) Nine persons were arrested for allegedly murdering an eatery owner in Naigaon in Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

On August 3, 'dhaba' owner Ajit Yadav was attacked with sticks, plastic chairs etc during an argument over mobile phone theft, and he died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police official said.

"Using CCTV footage, technical analysis etc, we arrested all nine persons allegedly involved in the crime within 48 hours. They have been held from locations like Jogeshwari and Goregaon in Mumbai and Nalasopara in Palghar. Some of them were planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh," the official said. PTI COR BNM