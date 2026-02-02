Nine held for robbing e-rickshaws in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a gang and arrested nine people for allegedly targeting e-rickshaw drivers and robbing their vehicles in northeast Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The matter came to light after an e-rickshaw driver, a resident of Sonia Vihar, approached the Khajuri Khas police and lodged a complaint on January 29.

According to the officials, the complainant alleged that on the night of January 28, around 11.30 pm, he was ferrying four passengers from Khajuri Chowk towards Karawal Nagar. The four men robbed him of his vehicle near the CRPF Camp and fled.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Working on technical and local inputs, the police arrested four suspects, Shahbaj (19), Parvej Alam (34), Sameer (19) and Aman (19), all residents of northeast Delhi, ACP Yatin Sharma said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed the identities of the people who purchased the robbed vehicles. Based on the information, three more people -- Farman Malik (19), Ubaid (19) and Sonu (19) -- were arrested.

Police seized four complete e-rickshaws, six half-dismantled units, 13 windshields, 25 seats, and 52 tyres. Other recovered items include one tool box, a painting machine, a battery charger, a welding machine, a gas cylinder, two e-rickshaw batteries and seven roofs, two of which were broken, the officer said.

Two other accused, Mohsin (24) and Aamir (24), were also arrested for allegedly helping to alter the appearance of the stolen vehicles to avoid detection, he added. PTI SSJ AKY