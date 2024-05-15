Nine held for vandalism, assault at house and office of Indore Cong leader

Indore, May 15 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested nine people in connection with vandalism, stone pelting and assault at the house and office of a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, an official said.

Advertisment

Following a dispute with block Congress president Vinod Yadav, alias Babbu, during voting in Indore Lok Sabha seat on May 13, about 15 people had targeted his house, office and a few vehicles.

A minor girl and another person were injured in the incident that was captured on a CCTV camera, the official said.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi said that nine people were arrested in connection with vandalism and stone pelting at Yadav’s house and the office adjacent to it.

Advertisment

He said the accused had beaten up a minor girl and another person, injuring them.

The police official said that the accused had barged into Yadav's office with a knife and broke the doors, windows and glass panes of vehicles parked on the premises.

Dwivedi said that during the Lok Sabha elections in Indore on May 13, there was a dispute between Yadav and some of the accused at a polling booth in Nanda Nagar. He said that other accused are being identified through CCTV footage of the incident. PTI HWP ADU NR