Nine IAS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) The Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer orders for nine IAS officers.

Senior IAS officer Alok Shekhar has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Jails, while Tejveer Singh will take charge as ACS Local Government, according to an official order.

Ajoy Sharma has been posted as principal secretary of tourism and Cultural Affairs, while Rahul Tiwari, who is administrative secretary, Science, Technology and Environment, has been given the additional charges of Housing and Urban Development and Power.

Kumar Rahul will take charge as administrative secretary of Health and Family welfare.

Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has been posted as secretary, Personnel with additional charges of General Administration and Vigilance, while Dilraj Singh has been given the charge of administrative secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats.

Pardeep Kumar has been given the charge of Commissioner Jalandhar Division, said the order.