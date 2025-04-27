Nine IEDs seized from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: Security personnel have seized nine improvised explosive devices from two Maoist dumps in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Sunday.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), both units of the state police, unearthed the dumps in the forest of Chamenda and Salhebhat villages under Khallari police station on Saturday, said Manishakar Chandra, Dhamtari Additional Superintendent of Police.

He said the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the forest, around 100 km away from the district headquarters.

The team spotted the dumps while cordoning off the forest and recovered three cooker bombs, three IEDs placed in milk powder boxes, two pipe bombs and a tiffin bomb, all weighing 2 to 5 kg, a walkie-talkie, medicines, utensils, rations and others materials of daily use, the official said.

He said the materials were kept in two plastic drums and hidden at separate places in the forest.

Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling.