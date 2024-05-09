Nine including children bit by dog in Kerala town

Kochi, May 9 (PTI) Around nine persons, including children, were bitten by a dog, suspected to be a pet, near Muvattupuzha here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Initially the dog bit the children coming out from a madrassa at around 9 am, Muvattupuzha Municipality chairperson P P Eldhose said.

Later the canine bit several others in the area, he said, adding that it was caught around 1.50 pm after concerted efforts by locals, municipality officials and members and the police.

The dog is suspected to be the pet of a local resident who owns several canines, Eldhose said.

Advertisment

Eldhose further said that initially the owner admitted it was his pet and then later claimed that he only fed it.

"According to one of the veterinarians, it is not vaccinated either," the municipality chairperson said.

He said the canine will now be kept under observation to determine the further course of action. PTI HMP HMP SDP