Nine, including revenue official, killed, nine injured in two accidents in Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund, Mar 13 (PTI) Nine persons were killed and an equal number injured in two road accidents in Mahasamund and Bemetara in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police officials said.

In Mahasamund, six persons were killed and one was injured after a car collided with a truck at 3:30pm between Omkarband and Khallari villages, an official said.

"The car was on its way to Bagbahra from Mahasamund, while the truck was coming from the opposite direction. Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while its driver and one more person succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. The truck driver was also injured," he said.

The deceased include Tahar Singh Thakur, an inspector with the state's revenue department posted in Pithora, his wife Vindeshwari Thakur (50) and their daughters Tripti Thakur (25), Vaibhavi Thakur (20) and Sarojani Thakur.

In Bemetara, three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and eight injured as their SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a dry canal on National Highway-30 under City Kotwali police station limits.

"The accident took place when the victims were heading to their native village Marka in neighbouring Kabirdham district from capital Raipur for celebrating Holi. It seems the driver lost control of the vehicle. Khushbu Vaishnav and her daughter Sakshi Vaishnav and one Kamal Chakradhari died in the accident," a local police official said.

The eight injured, including two women and five children, have been shifted to Raipur for treatment, he added. PTI COR TKP BNM