Nine including ruling CPI(M) MLA''s son held for possessing ganja

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) Nine people, including the son of CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha, were arrested on Saturday for possessing ganja in Kuttanad in the district.

According to Excise department officials, all nine were arrested and released on bail.

“We seized ganja from a member of the group from under Thakazhi bridge," they added.

They were arrested for smoking and possessing weed.

"Since it was a small quantity, all were released on bail,”an Excise officer added.

An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, MLA Prathibha denied the charges against her son, saying no ganja has been seized from him.

"Excise officials have only questioned my son and his friends. The media is targetting me," the Kayamkulam MLA said in a video posted on social media. PTI ARM ROH