Nine including seven militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested nine people, including seven militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Thursday.

A joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested one active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Nugaipokpi Maning Leikai area in Imphal East district on Wednesday, the police said.

Three militants, including two women of the same outfit, also involved in extortion activities, were arrested from Wabagai Lamkhai area in Kakching district on Tuesday.

One active cadre of KCP (MFL) was arrested from Pangaltabi Makha in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

Police arrested two extortionists from Keithelmanbi Vengpi area in Kangpokpi district.

Police said intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

Security forces arrested two active cadres of the proscribed Peoples' Liberation Army from the general area of India-Myanmar border pillar number 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Meanwhile, security forces during a search operation at Dampi Ridge in Churachandpur district recovered six single barrel rifles, five IEDs, and three long-range mortars on Tuesday, the police added.