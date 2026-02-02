Nine Indian fishermen repatriated from Bangaladesh arrive in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) Nine Indian fishermen from Vizianagaram district who were arrested by Bangladeshi authorities have returned to the state after being cleared for repatriation, an official said on Monday.

The mechanised boat bearing registration number INDAP-V5-MM-75, had ventured into the sea from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, at 4 am on October 13, 2025, with nine fishermen on board.

The Bangladeshi Navy had taken them into custody and this came into light on October 22 after the crew of another fishing vessel in the vicinity informed Indian authorities.

"The nine fishermen belonging to Vizianagaram district, who were approved for repatriation, have arrived in Visakhapatnam late on Sunday after returning to India," Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar told PTI.

The SP said that the fishermen have been handed over to Indian authorities following standard procedures and verification.

Police officials from Vizianagaram district along with other officials received the fishermen at Vizag after they arrived by boat, accompanied by Bangladeshi officials.

He said the fishermen travelled from Bangladesh through maritime route by sea under escort and were received by representatives of the state government at the fishing harbour in the port city.