Nine infiltrators from Bangladesh apprehended in Assam, sent back: CM

Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) Nine people from Bangladesh were apprehended by Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday for illegally entering India and handed over to authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, Morad Ali Mandal, Md Asraful Haque, Md Basir Hawladar, Md Robiul Hawladar, Md Mahabat Ali, Md Mohim Hossain.

"Today, in an alert move, @assampolice identified and apprehended 9 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Karimganj and sent them across the border," Sarma posted on X.

BSF has intensified vigil along the 1,885-km-long border with Bangladesh in the Northeast since disturbances began in the neighbouring country.

Assam Police are also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had earlier said. PTI DG DG ACD