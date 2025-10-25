Nine injured after private bus overturns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Nine people were injured when a private electric bus overturned while negotiating a curve at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here on Saturday, police said.

The bus, which was proceeding from Hyderabad to Guntur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, hit a railing while taking a turn and overturned, they said.

Nine of the 15 passengers in the bus suffered injuries and they were rushed to nearby hospitals. The injuries were not life threatening.

Driver's alleged negligence is said to be the cause of the accident, they said, adding investigation was underway.