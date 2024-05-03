Nine injured as MSRTC bus overturns in Ajanta ghat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 3 (PTI) Nine persons received minor injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus overturned in Ajanta ghat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday afternoon.

The bus was on its way from Pune to Raver when it overturned at around 1pm, the Ajanta police station official said.

"The bus was ferrying 66 passengers, nine of whom suffered minor injuries. The incident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle. Those injured are from Jamner, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and were provided medical treatment," he added. PTI AW BNM