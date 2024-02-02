Nine injured in fire triggered by gas leak at chawl in Mumbai’s Chembur area

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Nine persons were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas leak in Mumbai’s Chembur area, fire officials said on Friday. The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.

The LPG leak occurred in a chawl at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East around 11.45 pm on Thursday, they said.

A fire brigade official said that one fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in 10-15 minutes, he said.

Nine persons, including a 17-year-old boy, suffered burns in the accident. They have been admitted to four different hospitals in the city, he said.

More details are awaited. PTI KK NR