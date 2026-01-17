Nine injured in jackal attacks in UP village

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Nine people, including three children, have been injured in attacks by a jackal in a village here, officials said on Saturday.

The attacks took place in Jugail village on Friday and Saturday. The incidents have triggered panic in the area.

Forest Ranger Avadhesh Kumar Singh said initial inputs from the village head suggest that a jackal has attacked several people in the area.

Detailed information is still being gathered. Forest department teams would visit the village on Sunday to assess the situation and initiate action to capture the animal, he said.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chopan for treatment. They were administered first aid and the necessary vaccines, the officials said.

Chopan CHC Superintendent Subhash Chandra said those injured in the attacks have been identified as Amar Singh (30), Phoolmati (20), Golu (11), Sandeep (10), Guddi (30), Bachcha Devi (60), Ramadhar (19), Ankush (5) and Shabnam (25), all residents of Jugail village. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV