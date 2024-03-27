Nine injured in sporadic clashes during holi celebration in J’khand’s Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), Mar 27 (PTI) At least nine people were injured in sporadic group clashes during Holi celebrations in the past two days in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said on Wednesday.

The clashes were reported from various police stations limits including Bengabad, Mufassil and Gawan.

A clash occurred at Artoka village under Bengabad area on Monday night, in which at least eight people were injured. They are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Giridih.

Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer Binod Rawani said, “A minor scuffle had taken place in the village. The police rushed to the place and conducted raids against those who had created the ruckus. However, no complaint was lodged from any group till date.” Similar clashes were also reported from Malda village under Gawan police station and Hethalpith village under Mufassil police station area on Tuesday. PTI COR SAN SAN NN