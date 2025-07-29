Nine kanwariyas injured as truck hits pickup vehicle in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Nine kanwariyas on Tuesday were injured after a pickup vehicle they were travelling in was hit from behind by a truck on the Bhiskuri-Atari highway here, police said.

Inspector Sadanand Singh of Dehat Kotwali police station said the incident occurred around 4 am when a truck rammed into a pickup vehicle carrying 16 kanwariyas.

Senior police officials, along with local police personnel, rushed to the spot after being informed. The injured were immediately shifted to the district hospital for treatment, Singh said.

After receiving first aid, all the injured were discharged from the hospital, he added.

The police have taken the truck into custody and registered a case.