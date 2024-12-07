Nine Kendriya Vidyalayas to be set up in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Union government has approved the opening of nine new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajasthan that will increase the opportunities for quality education in the state, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday.

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas. The opening of these new Kendriya Vidyalayas will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country.

According to a statement issued here, the approved Kendriya Vidyalayas include AFS Phalodi in Jodhpur district, BSF Satrana and BSF Srikaranpur in Ganganagar district, Hindaun City in Karauli, Merta City in Nagaur, Rajsamand, Bhim, and Mahua in Dausa district.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's nod to 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, the chief minister said the historic decision by the Central government will lead to the establishment of nine new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajasthan as well, increasing the opportunity for quality education.

He said this "unprecedented" decision of the prime minister will strengthen the resolve of 'Educated India, Developed India'. Also, this will pave the way for the spread of quality education in India, development of educational infrastructure and all-round development of the young generation, Sharma added. PTI AG NSD NSD