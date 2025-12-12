Nine killed as bus falls off ghat road in Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu condoles

Chinturu (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 12 (PTI) Nine people were killed and 23 others injured after a bus fell off a ghat road and overturned in Alluri Sitaramaraju district early on Friday, police said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the accident.

The bus, bound for neighbouring Telangana, was carrying 37 people, including the driver and the cleaner. Six of them are safe.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar said the accident occurred around 4.30 am on Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road near a Durga temple.

"At least nine people were killed, and 23 were injured as the bus fell off the ghat road. It turned turtle... and got stuck," Bardar told PTI, adding that four of the injured are critical.

According to the official, heavy fog may have prevented the bus driver from seeing a curve at the accident site. The bus plunged from a higher section of ghat road and was lying upside down by a road located below.

The accident occurred near the China Wall, which was built to prevent vehicles from plunging off the road.

"We don't think the death toll will rise, and the four critically injured persons are doing okay," said a police official.

The SP said the bus was carrying people from Chittoor area, who had completed a visit to Araku and were proceeding to Sri Rama temple at Bhadrachalam in Telangana district.

A case was registered under Section 106 (which deals with causing death by rash and negligent driving) of BNS.

The Chief Minister spoke to officials to check on the treatment being provided to the injured, said an official release.

Officials apprised Naidu that the injured persons were shifted to Chinturu hospital and other hospitals for better treatment.

Roads and Buildings (R&B) M Ram Prasad Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the deceased persons and Rs 2 lakh each for the injured.

He said the Centre provided an additional aid of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inspected the accident site and said rash driving contributed to the accident.

Anitha said travel on ghat roads will be barred at night time to prevent such mishaps, the release added.

