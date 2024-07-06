Nine killed in lightning strike incidents in Bihar

Patna, Jul 6 (PTI) Nine people were killed after being struck by lightning in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The lightning deaths were reported from Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul districts, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of nine people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday, Jehanabad district reported three deaths followed by two in Madhepura, one each in East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul.

The CM urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department. PTI PKD RG