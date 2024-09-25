Nine killed in two separate road accidents in TN

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) A total of nine persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and at least eight others were injured, police said.

In Kallakurichi district, six men were killed on the spot after the van they travelled rammed into a roadside tree on the busy national highway near Ulundurpet.

Preliminary probe indicated the driver fell asleep and the vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree, Thirunavalur police said adding all the six occupants of the vehicle who died were men and over five persons were injured.

In Krishnagiri district, between the Denkanikottai and Anchetty stretch, two men and a woman were killed in an accident involving a two-wheeler and a truck in a hilly terrain.

A man and his wife who were travelling in a motorcycle and a worker who was atop the truck died, a Krishnagiri official said. The accidents led to traffic pile up in the respective areas for sometime. PTI VGN SA