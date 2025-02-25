Nine Maoists, including 3 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Feb 25 (PTI) Nine Maoists, four of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 23 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

Of these, three were women cadres and one of them was carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, they said.

The women Naxals -- Laxmi Madvi alias Khuto, Pulli Irpa alias Tara and Bhime Madkam -- along with five male cadres, including Ramesh Karam, turned themselves in before security personnel citing "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

Khuto was a People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1 party member, while Tara was an Area Committee Member (ACM) under the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Division of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist), he said.

Madkam was active as an ACM of the Jagargunda Area Committee and Karam was an ACM under the South Sub-Zonal Bureau/Doctor Team, according to the official.

Khuto had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head, whereas Tara, Madkam and Karam carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each, the official said.

All the surrendered cadres decried the "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the police's rehabilitation drive 'Niyad Nellanar', he added.

They will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy crafted for Naxals who have decided to quit the armed movement, according to the official.

The state administration has launched ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme to ensure basic amenities and benefits of welfare projects reach Naxal-affected villages.

So far this year, 40 Maoists have laid down their arms, 56 cadres have been gunned down and 101 Left-wing extremists apprehended in Bijapur, which is part of the Bastar division. PTI COR RSY