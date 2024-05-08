Nine Maoists surrender in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) Nine Maoists, including two women, hailing from Chhattisgarh surrendered before Odisha Police on Wednesday, a statement said.

The formal surrender took place at Boudh before Southern Range Inspector General of Police J N Pankaj and Boudh Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad.

The Maoists are residents of Muler village in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh and were operational in the Kalahandi-Bolangir-Kandhamal region of Odisha.

They were disillusioned by high-handedness of senior Maoists, sexual harassment of female members, extortion through intimidation and collecting levy from ganja mafia, it added. PTI BBM BBM ACD