Advertisment
#National

Nine members of Rajya Sabha take oath

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
21 Aug 2023
Rajya Sabha members oath.jpg

Left to right in the top row, BJP's Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala and Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai, TMC's Derek O'Brien and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and left to right in the bottom row, TMC's Dola Sen, BJP's Nagendra Ray and TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Samirul Islam take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the ceremony

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among nine MPs who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Advertisment

The oath was administered by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament House.

Jaishankar took the oath in English. This is his second term as a Rajya Sabha MP. He was first elected in 2019.

Besides Jaishankar, the other BJP members who took oath are Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (Gujarat), Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala (Gujarat), and Nagendra Rai (West Bengal).

Five Trinamool Congress MPs -- Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam -- also took oath.  O'Brien, Sen and Ray took the oath in Bengali.

#Trinamool Congress #S Jaishankar #Rajya Sabha #BJP #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Rajya Sabha members
Advertisment
Subscribe