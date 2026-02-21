Nine-month pregnant woman dies at hospital; police register case

Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) Police have registered a case in connection with the death of a nine-month pregnant woman who was undergoing treatment at Pattambi taluk hospital here.

Noushija (29), a native of Mezhathur in Thrithala, died on Friday, and a case of suspicious death was registered based on a complaint filed by her brother, police said.

According to the FIR, she had been admitted to the taluk hospital for delivery since February 16.

When a doctor examined her, she suddenly collapsed and was shifted to a private hospital for specialised treatment, it said.

However, she was declared dead by doctors there, the FIR added.

The family later alleged that she did not receive adequate treatment at the state-run hospital.

Police sources said clarity on the exact cause of death would emerge only after the post-mortem report is received. PTI LGK SSK