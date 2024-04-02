Nine more candidates file nominations from Jammu Lok Sabha seat

Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) Nine more candidates filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.
With this, the total number of candidates who have filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha seat stands at 13, he said.
Polling in Jammu will be held on April 26.
The nine candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday are Congress' Raman Bhalla, Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal's Ankur Sharma, J&K Nationalist People's Front's Swami Divya Nand, National Awami United Party's Shikha Bandral and five Independents -- Raj Kumar, Shaber Ahmed, Prince Raina, Karanjit and Bansi Lal.
The last date for filing nominations is April 4. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 6 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.
The BJP's sitting MP from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma filed his nomination papers on March 30, eyeing a hat-trick.
In the 2019 general elections, Sharma secured 8,58,066 votes, defeating Congress' Bhalla by a margin of 3,02,875 votes. Sharma had defeated Congress' Madan Lal Sharma by over 2.57 lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. PTI TAS DIV DIV