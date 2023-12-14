Nine more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a second resolution suspending nine more MPs from various Opposition parties for disrupting House proceedings.

As soon as the House met, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution to suspend VK Sreekandan (Cong), Benny Behanan (Cong), Mohammad Jawed (Cong), PR Natarajan (CPI-M), Kanimozhi (DMK), K. Subbarayan (CPI), SR Parthiban (DMK), S Venkatesan (CPI-M), Manickam Tagore (Cong).

Earlier in the day, the House passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs -- T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) --for the remainder of the session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings. After the second resolution was passed, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday. PTI GJS AO ZMN