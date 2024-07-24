Nine more Tamil Nadu fishers arrested by Sri Lanka, Stalin tells Centre

Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Nine fishermen have been arrested, and their two boats have also been taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Wednesday and urged quick steps for the release of fishers and their boats.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin sought urgent measures to secure the release of a total of 87 fishermen from the state and 175 boats. On July 22, 2024, nine fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and their two fishing boats were taken into custody by Sri Lankan authorities.

"I am constrained to point out that during this calendar year up to 22nd July 2024 alone, 250 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities, the highest since 2014." Incidents of intimidation and arrest of fishermen, seizure of their boats and fishing apparatus are continuing unabated, which has extremely distressed the fishermen community. "Therefore, I urge that earnest efforts are initiated through diplomatic channels to ease this situation and I further request you to address this issue comprehensively to secure the expeditious release of 87 fishermen and 175 boats from Sri Lanka." PTI VGN KH