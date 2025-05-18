Nine Nagaland district chambers of commerce to start indefinite shutdown from Monday

Dimapur, May 18 (PTI) The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) on Sunday announced that it will go ahead with voluntary indefinite business shutdown across nine districts of the state from Monday.

The CNCCI stated that the state government's "failure" to respond effectively to the demands of the business community for several years has compelled the district chamber of commerce & industries (DCCI) of the nine districts – Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu, and Meluri to go ahead with the voluntary indefinite shutdown.

The protest is aimed at pressing the state government to nominate representatives from DCCIs into all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), particularly town councils.

CNCCI is the apex body of 17 DCCIs of the state, of which nine are going on agitation.

Addressing a press conference in Dimapur on Sunday, CNCCI chairman Khekugha Muru stated that despite multiple efforts to engage the state government, including recent communications facilitated by Nagaland government spokesperson and minister K G Kenye, no concrete outcome or timeframe has been assured.

The CNCCI, therefore, has resolved to support the district chambers in moving forward with their collective decision to launch an indefinite shutdown.

The shutdown is an expression of the business community's growing frustration and will be conducted in a peaceful, voluntary, and democratic manner, he said.

The shutdown is not aimed at causing inconvenience to the public, but at drawing urgent attention to the unresolved issues, Muru said.

Maintaining that CNCCI is ready to withdraw the shutdown if the state government commits to a clear and time-bound plan for resolving the issues, he said, "We want to make it clear: if the government provides a deadline, we are ready to reconsider and call off the indefinite shutdown immediately. We are not in a rush, and we are open to discussions."