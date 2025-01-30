Nine Naxalites carrying cumulative Rs 52-lakh reward surrender in Sukma district

Sukma, Jan 30 (PTI) Nine Naxalites, mostly women -- carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 52 lakh on their heads -- surrendered before security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, an official said.

The surrendered Naxals included two couples, and all of them quit the armed movement citing their disillusionment with its "inhuman and hollow ideology", he said.

Kalmu Mangdu, his wife Madvi Budhri, Midiyam Sukka alias Sameer, his wife Rajni alias Raje and women cadres Shanti Kawasi, Madkam Somdi, Nuppo Narsi, Madkam Hidme and Nuppo Hungi turned themselves in before authorities, said the official.

Of these, Mangdu, involved in a major encounter in 2020, was active as a deputy commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion No. 1 operating under the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). His wife Budhri was a member of the South Bastar Division battalion No. 1. Sameer was the communication team commander of PLGA battalion No. 1 and his wife Raje was a CNM member, he added.

Chetna Natya Mandli, or CNM, is a cultural wing of Maoists.

Shanti Kawasi and Madkam Somdi were active as members of the battalion No. 1 and People's Party Committee Member (PPCM) of the battalion No. 8, respectively, the official said.

These six cadres carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads (total Rs 48 lakh), he said.

Mangdu was involved in the 2020 Minpa encounter in Sukma district in which 17 security personnel were killed. Sameer was part of the 2017 Burkapal gunfight in the district in which 25 security personnel lost their lives, he added.

Narsi, Hidme and Hungi were active as Local Organisation Squad (LOS) member, the South Bastar Division Agriculture member and Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) president, respectively, the official informed.

Narsi carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh and two others had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said.

While surrendering they decried the "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the Sukma police's rehabilitation drive 'Niyaad Nellanar', the official said.

The government has launched ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme to ensure basic amenities and benefits of welfare projects reach Naxal-affected villages.

All the cadres will get benefits stipulated under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy formulated for Naxals who decide to quit the path of violence and join national mainstream. PTI COR RSY