Nine of 13 abandoned rat snake eggs hatch after artificial incubation

Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Nine of the 13 abandoned rat snake eggs found by residents of Hanuman Nagar in Thane during a clean up drive have hatched following artificial incubation, the functionary of a wildlife rescue organisation said on Sunday.

"These were handed over to us after consultation with the Maharashtra forest department and were artificially incubated. Nine of the 13 eggs hatched on Sunday afternoon. The nine rat snakelets are healthy. They will be released into the wild later," Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare founder Pawan Sharma said. PTI ZA BNM