Nine passengers injured as speeding bus overturns in Jharkhand

Gumla (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Nine passengers, including a child, were injured when a speeding bus overturned in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm on the Ranchi-Gumla NH-43 when the bus broke the road railing and fell on its side while negotiating a turn in Nagpheni area, Sisai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Santosh Kumar Singh said.

“The bus overturned several times after breaking the road railing. So far, eight women and a child have been injured. They have been taken to Gumla Sadar Hospital,” Singh told PTI.

The driver and the conductor of the bus fled the scene after the accident.

"We are trying to trace the driver and the conductor of the bus, and strict action will be taken against them for rash driving. The police will consult with the Gumla district transport department to tackle the issue of reckless driving," he said.

The injured have been identified as Neeli Toppo (50), Shweta Toppo (22), Rashmi Kujur (29), all from Ranchi, while Lakshmi Minj (21), Gyani Toppo (23) and Sunita Toppo hail from Ghaghra in Gumla, the officer said.

Injured Rajpati Devi (55) is from Chauli and Teresa Toppo (65) from Dumri in Gumla.

The injured child has been identified as Hrithik Lakra (5), the officer added. PTI CORR ANB BDC