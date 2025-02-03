Nine people injured as pickup truck overturns in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 3 (PTI) Nine people were injured when their a pickup truck overturned after hitting a hillock in Himachal Pradesh's Bilapsur district, police said on Monday.

No casualty was reported, according to officials.

The accident occurred near Seu village on Sunday night when the vehicle, carrying 13 pilgrims was en route to Kaithal in Haryana after paying obeisance at Baba Balak Nath, Deotsidh, officials said.

The devotees from Kaithal in Haryana had come in a pickup truck to pay obeisance at Baba Balak Nath's famous Siddha Peeth temple Deotsidh in Hamirpur and Baba Balak Nath's Taposthali, Shahtalai.

The injured were brought to the Community Health Center, Talai and given first aid, a police officer said.

Community Health Center In-charge Dr Atul Sharma said the injured devotees have been treated and sent back home.

The injured have been identified as, Rajesh (43), Naresh (38), Suresh Kumar (40), Chandron Devi (55), Piyush (18), Ankush (18), Ankit (16), Maneka (40) and Seema (38), officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ