Nine persons arrested for vehicle sale fraud in Latur

Latur, Sep 15 (PTI) Nine persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly selling vehicles using forged documents, a police official said on Friday.

The 11-member gang used to change the details of vehicles, including that of passing, chassis and engine numbers, and then try to sell it after affixing number plates of scrapped vehicles, in the process avoiding payments as per government norms, the official said.

"Nine persons have been arrested while two are on the run. Of those arrested, two are mechanics, two are sellers and the remaining five are buyers. We have also seized nine vehicles with a cumulative value of Rs 42.50 lakh," he said.

A case of cheating, forgery, counterfeiting of seals, and other offences has been registered and further probe into the racket is underway, the Kingaon police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM