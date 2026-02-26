Nine railway divisions sign pacts with Army to hire ex-servicemen as pointsmen

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Nine out of 70 railway divisions in the country have signed memorandums of understanding with Army organisations to recruit ex-servicemen as pointsmen, the Railway Ministry said on Thursday.

A pointsman is a railway employee responsible for operating track switches and directing trains from one line to another to ensure safe shunting and yard operations.

The ministry stated Indian Railways and the Indian Army have introduced a 'Framework of Cooperation' to expand post-retirement employment for Agniveers and Army personnel transitioning to civilian life.

To promote faster engagement of veterans and address existing vacancies, the Ministry of Railways has decided to hire ex-servicemen as pointsmen on a contract basis. These appointments will continue until regular recruitment processes are completed.

"More than 5,000 Level-1 posts are currently being processed at the zonal and divisional levels. So far, nine divisions have entered into MoUs with concerned Army organisations for hiring of pointsmen," a ministry statement said.

Officials stated the framework requires Army recruiting bodies to engage with railway divisions to fill these positions quickly. The ministry is of the view that both organisations share valuable skills, discipline, technical competence and leadership qualities developed during service, contributing significantly to nation-building.

"A substantial number of soldiers retire at a comparatively young age with rich operational and managerial experience, along with strong discipline and national fervour," the ministry statement said, adding that cooperation between Indian Railways and the Indian Army is vital for logistics and the movement of personnel.

Strategic infrastructure projects, including the Dedicated Freight Corridors and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, have already enhanced the rapid deployment capabilities for troops and equipment.

The ministry also pointed to skill-sharing initiatives for ex-servicemen being promoted through agreements with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

According to the ministry, the initiative underscores the government's commitment to leveraging the experience and discipline of armed forces veterans to strengthen national infrastructure and security coordination.