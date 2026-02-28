Nine rusted mortar shells found in LoC village in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) At least nine rusted mortar shells were found in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The mortar shells were found scattered in the Mankote area by Army troops during area domination.

The whole area was cordoned off and Army bomb disposal squads were rushed to the spot. The mortar shells were safely destroyed in controlled explosions without causing any damage, the officials said. PTI COR TAS DIV DIV