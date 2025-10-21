Nine shops gutted in fire in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at Khonsa market in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, in which at least nine shops were completely gutted, an official said on Tuesday.

Tirap District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Emily Tingkhatra said the fire was likely caused by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations on Monday night.

The fire broke out at around 11.30 pm and completely gutted nine shops and also partially damaged 12 shops, she said.

However, there is no report of any casualty, the official said.

Fire tenders from Khonsa Fire Station doused the fire from spreading further. The firefighters were helped by personnel of Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers, the official added.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran and other officials visited the Khonsa Bazaar on Tuesday to assess the damage.

Expressing concern that despite repeated instructions by the district administration mandating every shop to keep fire extinguishers, the DC said most shopkeepers have failed to comply.

He directed the district disaster management authority to conduct a proper assessment and extend necessary relief to the affected shop owners.

Expressing regret over the incident, Khonsa West MLA Wanglam Sawin directed the district administration to properly assess the losses. PTI CORR RG