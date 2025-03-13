Nine street children rescued in Jammu city

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The district task force has rescued nine homeless street children from different parts of Jammu city over the past two days, officials said on Wednesday.

Three children living on the streets were rescued from the Gole Market area during a rescue drive, they said.

The task force carried out a similar drive in Talab Tillo, where six children engaged in begging and rag-picking were rescued.

They were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for rehabilitation, officials said.

All the rescued children have been placed in shelter homes, where they will receive proper care and support.

The drive is being conducted to rescue children forced into begging, rag-picking and child labour, the officials added.

The district administration has urged the public to report cases of child labour and begging. PTI AB AMJ AMJ AMJ