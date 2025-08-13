Nine suspected Rohingyas detained in Assam's Cachar

Silchar (Assam), Aug 13 (PTI) Nine suspected Rohingyas, including women and children, have been detained by Assam Police near the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Residents of Bishwanbharpur village in Katigorah area near the border spotted a group of unfamiliar people and after questioning them, handed them over to the police on Tuesday night.

The detained persons claimed they had entered India illegally around 20 years ago and were working in Hyderabad in different capacities, the police officer said.

During interrogation, they said that they wanted to return to Bangladesh as they had relatives there and two middlemen had promised to help them cross the border, he said.

The nine detained persons who claimed they were Rohingyas had travelled by train from Hyderabad and were taken by a middleman to a forest near the border where they stayed for the whole day without any food or water.

It was in the evening that they came out of the forest in search of food when they were spotted by the locals, he said.

They were brought to Silchar and further investigation was underway, the officer added.