Nine third gender persons survive suicide bid

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Apparently hurt by objectionable comments about their "guru", at least nine third gender persons attempted suicide by consuming floor cleaner in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

All of them are safe and discharged from hospitals after treatment, an official said.

One of them claimed that insulting comments made by some individuals against their spiritual leader, Salma Khan, and Kinnar Maa Sansthan, prompted them to attempt the extreme step, the official added.

The incident occurred on the first floor of the Sansthan’s office at Amrut Nagar Circle in Vikhroli, an official said, adding that the situation is under control. PTI DC NSK