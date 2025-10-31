Nine tonnes of flowers used for annual 'pushpa yagam' at Tirumala temple

Tirupati, Oct 31 (PTI) Around nine tonnes of flowers, comprising 16 varieties of blossoms and six varieties of leaves, were used for the 'pushpa yagam' ritual at the world-renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said 'pushpa yagam' is an annual ritual observed to atone for any inadvertent lapses that might have occurred during the Srivari Brahmotsavams.

"The annual 'pushpayaga mahotsavam' (pushpa yagam) was held in Tirumala... the floral bath was offered to the utsava deities with 16 varieties of flowers and six varieties of leaves," said a press release on Thursday.

Featuring roses, jasmines, lotus, marigolds, lilies and several other flowers, the ritual transformed the shrine into a riot of colour and fragrance.

Of the nine tonnes of flowers donated by devotees, five tonnes arrived from Tamil Nadu and two tonnes each from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Following the morning 'snapana tirumanjanam' ritual for the utsava deities, a grand floral procession was held from the Tirumala garden department to the main temple.

The garden staff and 'Srivari sevaks' (volunteers) carried flower baskets, chanting "Govinda" all the way as part of the ritual.

According to Singhal, 'pushpa yagam' is observed in the auspicious month of Karthika on the asterism of Sravanam, the birth star of Venkateswara.

Singhal said the floral ritual dates back to the 15th century and was revived by the temple administration in 1980 after a long gap.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.